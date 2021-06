Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Health Ministry announced that the country reported 7,452 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24-hour period, which is a drop of 296 from yesterday’s 7,748 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that Selangor again topped the list for the highest number of daily cases recorded today, with 2,509 new infections. This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 678 new cases and Sarawak with 651.

MORE TO COME