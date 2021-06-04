Perak govt to investigate allegations of preacher influencing public over Covid-19 SOP, vaccination, says MB

Local newspapers reported that a well-known preacher who is also the principal of a madrasah in Lenggong, was among those detected trying to influence the community not to comply with the SOP during worship, apart from delivering anti-vaccine talks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, June 4 — The Perak government will investigate allegations of a preacher believed to be influencing the public not to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the Covid-19 infection during worship, besides delivering speeches with anti-vaccine sentiments.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said follow-up action would be taken if the allegations were proven true following the investigation.

“So far, I have not received any report on the issue and we will investigate first. If the investigation is carried out, for sure there will be follow-up action.

“I cannot give any statement for fear that the information is incorrect. An investigation should be done first,” he said.

Saarani, who also holds the Islamic religious portfolio in the state, was asked about the matter at a virtual press conference here today.

Local newspapers reported that a well-known preacher who is also the principal of a madrasah in Lenggong, was among those detected trying to influence the community not to comply with the SOP during worship, apart from delivering anti-vaccine talks. — Bernama