Take action over China military planes’ intrusion into country’s airspace, Sarawak tells Putrajaya

KUCHING, June 3 — The Sarawak government today called on the federal government to take serious actions over the intrusion of the Chinese military transport aircraft into the Malaysian airspace three days ago.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said this is to ensure that such accidents do not recur in the future so as to protect and uphold the sovereignty, dignity and integrity of Malaysia.

“The state government, however, unequivocally supports the steps taken by the federal government including the summoning of the Ambassador of China to give an explanation for the intrusion,” the statement said.

The statement said the CMO is concerned over the recent intrusion of 16 military aircraft into Malaysian airspace in the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ).

It said the incident occurred just over the Luconia Shoals located nearly 110km off the coast of Sarawak.

In a statement, the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) on June 1 said 16 Chinese military transport planes had come close to violating Malaysian airspace after they were detected conducting “suspicious” activity over the South China Sea.

The RMAF said it was forced to scramble jets to conduct visual confirmation after the planes flew to within 60 nautical miles off the coast of Sarawak.

The Chinese planes did not contact the regional air traffic controller despite being instructed several times, the air force said.

China’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur has since said the planes conducted routine flight training and “strictly abided by” international law without violating airspace of other countries.

RMAF said the planes, comprising Ilyushin il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters, had travelled in an “in-trail” tactical formation at altitudes of between 23,000 and 27,000 feet.

China has been pushing an expansive claim over the South China Sea, through which about US$3 trillion (RM12.4 trillion) worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to various islands and features in the area and China’s coastguard routinely warns foreign boats and aircraft to leave what it calls its territory.