Think tanks want govt to come up with clear, coordinated strategy to curb Covid-19

People wait to receive their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Amid the surging number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, 22 think tanks today urged the government to come up with a clear and coordinated plan to curb the spread of the virus.

In a joint statement, the group stated five specific demands including having a clear long-term pandemic strategy with clarity in communication.

The statement said that the government needs to introduce a more understandable Covid-19 severity index to be the reference point for the public health regulations that will be implemented.

“We recommend introducing an easy-to-understand Covid-19 severity index and the required public safety measures. As the severity index changes either by increasing or decreasing depending on the severity levels the corresponding restrictions can be enhanced or relaxed accordingly.

“This more systematic approach would mean that decision-making would be data-driven, independent, and not arbitrary,” it said in a statement today.

The group said the recent financial aid dubbed Pemerkasa Plus remains reactive instead of a comprehensive response against the crisis.

The group also demanded that the government ramp up its vaccination rate up to 300,000 target doses per day and utilise vaccination centres of all sizes, not just mega-centres.

“There must be active outreach to all residents of Malaysia to ensure mass acceptance irrespective of legal status.

“However, we caution against any form of cronyism in selecting companies providing vaccination services. Excessive profits made from vaccinations that have already been paid for through public funds should be discouraged,” it added.

The statement added that the government must implement regulations consistently and fairly without being seen as being selective

“By ensuring clarity and transparency, there will be less confusion and uncertainty amongst the rakyat,” it said.

The think tanks also insisted the government reconvene Parliament as soon as possible to tackle the health and economic crisis facing the country.

“We also call upon the rakyat to assist the government in its efforts to curb the pandemic by implementing ‘self lockdown’ and register for vaccination. The burden of responsibility for the recovery of this country does not just fall on the shoulders of our leaders, but every one of us,” it said.