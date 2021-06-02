MCO 3.0: Sabah mobilises over 2,000 personnel from various agencies, says state police commissioner

Rela officers and police man a roadblock on Jalan Telipok-Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, May 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 2 — A total of 2,089 personnel from various agencies have been mobilised in Sabah to ensure the implementation of the total lockdown runs smoothly and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are complied with, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

Hazani said besides the police, other agencies involved are the Malaysian Armed Forces, People’s Volunteer Corps, the Ministry of Health, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Immigration Department and the local authorities.

He said 100 roadblocks were being mounted in the state, namely 52 roadblocks under the Op Covid-19, enhanced movement control order (38) and Op Benteng (10).

“A total of 368 members of the monitoring teams will also be deployed to areas with a spike in Covid-19 cases, namely in Kunak, Tawau and Lahad Datu to ensure adherence to the SOPs,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Hazani said the police were investigating the drowning incident of four people aged between eight and 17, at Pantai Gorongon near Kampung Contoh, Petagas whose bodies were found last night.

Under the movement restriction, activities such as swimming are not allowed. — Bernama