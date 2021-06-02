Malaysian celebrities help to promote small traders affected by Covid-19 on social media

Actor Que Haidar opened the comments section on his Instagram @the_haidars that has more than 423,000 followers, to traders who wished to promote their products. — Picture via Instagram/the_haidars

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Several local celebrities have come together in extending a helping hand to businesses affected by the implementation of the total lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak by promoting the businesses on their respective social media accounts.

Religious preacher Ustaz Syed Mohd Norhisyam Tuan Padang, who has more than 430,000 followers on his official Facebook said his main intention of doing so was to help petty traders who were struggling to survive during these trying times.

Syed Mohd Norhisyam said he took the opportunity to share his space to assist the affected traders, adding he did not expect that other celebrities would follow suit.

“I try to help them (petty traders) by providing an available platform and there is no charge, however, they (the traders) need to provide a brief description of each of their products for the convenience of potential buyers,” he told Bernama today.

Joining the cause is entrepreneur Datin Nina Ismail Sabri, daughter of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who invited anyone conducting a business to send her a message via Whatsapp application or Instagram.

“If you would like me to post about your businesses, please message me on Whatsapp and IG (Instagram) and I will post them on my (IG) story.

“No charges and no need to send me any items. I just need your details. If you have a website, share it so I can provide the swipe up link (to the website). To those who are not traders, please support them,” she posted on her Instagram which has more than 500,000 followers.

It is understood that Nina, who is the wife of famed fashion designer Datuk Jovian Mandagie, had received more than 200 requests from small traders to promote their businesses today.

Meanwhile, actor Que Haidar opened the comments section on his Instagram @the_haidars that has more than 423,000 followers, to traders who wished to promote their products.

“Anyone with a small business can share (about the business) below (in the comments section). I hope it can help a little.

“Those who want to shop online can check below, there are all kinds of products. Let us ease their burdens,” he wrote.

The government implemented the first phase of a 14-day total lockdown nationwide starting yesterday to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

The country recorded a total of 9,020 daily new cases on May 29, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. — Bernama