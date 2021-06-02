Diagnostic lab in Melaka gets green light to carry out Covid-19 screening tests, says CM’s Office

The Melaka Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement today, also said that the PBM Diagnostic Laboratory would be supported by the Tracvirus system. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, June 2 — The Melaka government, through the Melaka Biotechnology Corporation (PBM), has made history when its Covid-19 Diagnostic Laboratory was given the nod by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to carry out RT-PCR and RTK-Ag laboratory tests to detect Covid-19 infections.

The Melaka Chief Minister’s Office, in a statement today, also said that the PBM Diagnostic Laboratory would be supported by the Tracvirus system.

“With the approval, effective yesterday, PBM is now allowed to carry out both the tests, thus be able to support screening activities carried out by MOH health facilities and help expedite efforts to control the pandemic in the community,” it said.

It explained that the laboratory would be able to accept a total of 250 RT-PCR samples and RTK-antigen tests daily.

“The RT-PCR test results can be obtained within 24 hours while the results of RTK-antigen tests can be obtained in less than an hour.

“This will give an extra option to private hospitals and clinics in Melaka, which offer COVID-19 swab tests, to get RT-PCR tests with this laboratory,” said the statement.

The statement also said that apart from laboratory tests, the PBM would also offer mobile or on-site screening services for Covid-19, with the cooperation of panel clinics and hospitals.

Individuals or companies that want to conduct Covid-19 screening tests can contact the laboratory at 010-530 2600 for advance booking.

It said that with the latest PBM laboratory facilities, the state government hoped it would not only help to reduce the sample load of the Melaka Hospital, but also that of the MOH health facilities, especially in the southern zone involving Johor and Negri Sembilan.

“So far, there are 35 private facilities recognised to carry out tests nationwide, including this new private laboratory in Melaka.” — Bernama