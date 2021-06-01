No restriction on working hours now, Sabah tells media houses

Rela officers and police man a roadblock on Jalan Telipok-Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, May 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 1 — The Sabah government rescinded its “7am-7pm” work order for local print and digital media journalists today, less than 24 hours after issuing the statement.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government recognises the media’s role in helping disseminate verified information and breaking news to the public.

“Being aware of this, the state government is giving full approval to all mass media agencies to operate from time to time and according to their respective needs.

“This is of course, provided that they abide by the SOPs that has been set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry,” he said.

Sabah Journalists Association president Datuk Muguntan Vanar thanked Masidi and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for their prompt action.

“The removal of the 12-hour working hour is the right step for the media,” he said.

The Sabah government raised eyebrows with its list of curbs for journalists when it released the state standard operating procedures for the two-week total lockdown effective June 1.

Print and digital media houses were inexplicably included in the industries that were allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm.

There had been no such time restrictions in the previous movement control orders aimed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah recorded 318 new Covid-19 cases today, an increase of 111 cases from yesterday.

Tawau alone had 90 cases. Most of the cases – 217 – are a result of close contact screening.