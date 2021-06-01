MCO 3.0: Rubber glove manufacturers ensure no severe PPE items shortage

Margma president Supramaniam Shanmugam said the current lead times on delivery would be slightly longer as Malaysian manufacturers produce 67 per cent of global supply. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (Margma) has assured that its members will cope to ensure there is no severe shortage of important personal protective equipment (PPE) items worldwide even with the 60 per cent workforce ruling due to the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

President Supramaniam Shanmugam said the current lead times on delivery would be slightly longer as Malaysian manufacturers produce 67 per cent of global supply.

“We hence have a responsibility to all humanity of the world and we will do our best to manage the situation,” he said in a statement today.

He said Margma is mindful that its members must do their best to alleviate the shortage of medical glove supply as there is dire need of this critical PPE item. As such, the association urged the members to assist India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and many South American nations by providing more medical gloves.

“Demand for gloves remains extremely robust for the healthcare sector and we are gearing up to meet the demand of the non-healthcare sectors which are slowly but surely moving towards a recovery programme.

“As Europe and America move towards a recovery economic agenda, it means the awakening of the non-healthcare sectors such as food handling, industrial, cleanroom laboratory, dermatology and tattooing,” he said.

Supramaniam said traditionally, the non-healthcare sectors required about 17 per cent of all gloves produced and this would be a hefty number to contend with.

He said the implementation of MCO 3.0 is an understandable move and would be in support of the government’s effort to combat the rampaging Covid-19 cases currently prevailing in the country.

He added that the global community is advised to be cautious not to get conned and scammed by promises of quick and cheap shipments. — Bernama