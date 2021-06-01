LRT train crash: Prasarana arranges counselling sessions for affected passengers, family members

Prasarana in a statement today informed that the counselling service offered yesterday by the Psychology and Counseling Division of Social Welfare Department (JKM) was not limited to one session, but for as many sessions as required by the victims. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has arranged for passengers and family members affected by the recent Light Rail Transit (LRT) train mishap to seek counselling services at any time.

Prasarana in a statement today informed that the counselling service offered yesterday by the Psychology and Counseling Division of Social Welfare Department (JKM) was not limited to one session, but for as many sessions as required by the victims.

“They just need to contact Prasarana to arrange an appointment, and meet us at any time,” the statement quoted Nuridawati Mohd Noor, the division’s senior assistant director who led a team of counsellors during the handover of goodwill payments to the passengers involved.

According to Prasarana, 31 passengers involved in the incident were present at the handover ceremony held at the Dang Wangi LRT Station here today.

Prasarana also assured that it will continue its efforts to provide assistance to all passengers involved in the incident, and so far, the company had managed to contact 136 of the 213 passengers involved.

“We are actively trying to contact the remaining 77 passengers who have not been traced so far. We hope they can contact Prasarana soon so that we can channel assistance,” the statement said.

Prasarana said the passengers could call the special number at 014-7371330 or email to [email protected] for assistance and counselling.

In the 8.33pm incident on May 24, an LRT train without any passengers collided with another carrying 213 passengers in a tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations.

On May 25, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said that initial investigations found the accident was due to the negligence of the driver of the hostler of one of the trains, who was driving it in the wrong direction.

Prasarana had previously announced that it would provide special assistance of RM1,000 and other support assistance to all victims involved in the incident. — Bernama