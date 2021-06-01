Jais postpones marriage solemnisation ceremonies in Selangor until June 30

Jais said marriage solemnisation ceremonies and all its services have been postponed from today until June 30. — File picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, June 1 — Marriage solemnisation ceremonies and all services under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) have been postponed from today until June 30 following the implementation of the total lockdown nationwide.

In a post on Facebook today, Jais said the matter was decided upon consent from the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Enquiries can be made by calling JAIS at 03-55143400/ 03-55143600 or via e-mail to [email protected]. — Bernama