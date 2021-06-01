After backlash, Putrajaya now says alcohol factories ‘not essential’ and must stop operating immediately

Ismail Sabri noted that all manufacturing sectors are to be closed during the total lockdown except for 12 categories allowed to operate, but said that alcoholic drinks are not considered as part of the beverages industry. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — All factories producing alcohol in Malaysia must close immediately and cannot operate during the total lockdown, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this evening.

Ismail Sabri noted that all manufacturing sectors are to be closed during the total lockdown except for 12 categories allowed to operate, but said that alcoholic drinks are not considered as part of the beverages industry.

“Although the permission to operate is given to food and beverages-based factories, but it is only for essential needs only. Therefore, alcoholic beverages factories are not included in the category of essential needs.

“In line with that, the government today agrees for all alcoholic beverages factories throughout the country to be closed immediately,” he announced in a statement today.

Malaysia is under the first phase of the third movement control order (MCO 3.0) — otherwise known as total lockdown — from June 1 to June 14.

