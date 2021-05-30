So what can open and what can’t from June 1 under MCO 3.0: Here’s a list of industries

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya, May 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The food and beverage industry along with health services, water and energy utilities, transport — including ports and airports — will be among the essential services sectors allowed to open during the third movement control order (MCO) from Tuesday.

In an announcement this afternoon, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said other sectors allowed to operate are those in communications — including the news media and broadcasts — banks, information technology, construction and critical repairs as well as forestry and wildlife enforcement.

He said most manufacturing sectors are required to close except for a select few, including aerospace, food and beverages, printing, cleaning and health.

MORE TO COME