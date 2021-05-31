LRT incident: Three critically injured victims recovering well, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (centre) speaks to reporters after visiting the crisis centre at the KLCC Light Rail Transit (LRT) station in Kuala Lumpur May 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Three victims of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) mishap along the Kelana Jaya line on May 24 who are currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) are recovering well, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“The medical team this morning reported to me that all three patients showed good progress towards recovery and they are all in more stable condition right now,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Wee said a 37-year-old female patient who had undergone brain surgery on May 25 had made good recovery, and was under close monitoring by doctors.

He said a 52-year-old male patient also showed improvement.

He will be undergoing spinal surgery on 31 May 2021, of which the cost amounting to RM24,000 for titanium plating, screws, and rods and other related instruments would be fully paid for by Prasarana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee said the condition of the third patient — a 26-year-old woman — had also improved, and she would receive further treatment by an ENT specialist and ophthalmologist.

He also expressed his appreciation to the HKL medical staff for working hard to provide the best treatment to the three victims of the incident.

“At the same time, I have also remained in constant communication with their (victims’) families these past few days. Myself and the entire staff of the Ministry of Transport are praying hard for their complete recovery,” he said.

In the 8.33pm incident on May 24, a train without any passengers on board collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC LRT stations. — Bernama