Lockdown: Counter services at Tabung Haji to close temporarily from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Counter services at all Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) branch offices will be closed temporarily starting tomorrow until further notice following the implementation of the total lockdown, except for critical matters and by appointments only.

In a statement today, TH said among the critical matters are savings and telegraphic transfers which exceed the daily limit on online channels, haj cancellation, inheritance claims and urgent hibah matters.

In this regard, it said depositors and the public were required to apply for appointment dates via TH website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my.

“All appointments made before May 31 are automatically cancelled,” it said, adding that customers were not allowed to visit any TH branch office without appointments.

Meanwhile, TH executive director of operations Mustakim Mohamad, in the same statement, advised depositors to perform all transactions online through the THiJARI application.

He said depositors could transfer their savings from any banks into TH accounts via FPX in real-time through THiJARI, and make fixed deposit transfer instructions on a monthly basis through e-Mandate FPX.

“Depositors can also make transactions at automatic teller machines, cash deposit machines and Internet banking via Tabung Haji’s four strategic partners, namely Bank Islam, Bank Rakyat, Maybank and CIMB Bank,” the statement read.

It added that depositors could also transfer their savings from any banks into TH accounts via JomPay using their respective bank’s internet banking service.

For any inquiries regarding Tabung Haji’s services, depositors can contact the customer service line at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama