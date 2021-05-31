Khairy: Pilot programme for vaccination via mobile trucks to be introduced in KL

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin during a visit to vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A pilot programme to introduce “mobile trucks” to inoculate people in areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases will be launched soon, according to National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) Coordinating Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin

When making the announcement today, Khairy said he has spoken to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa about implementing the pilot programme in Kuala Lumpur.

“We will begin testing at people’s housing projects (PPR) and construction sites that are allowed to operate during the movement control order,” he said during a press conference today

MORE TO COME



