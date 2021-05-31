Covid-19: Six Penang private hospital vaccination centres to start in mid June, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said some private clinics in the state will also be turned into Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 31 — Six private hospitals in Penang will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations by the second week of June as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said some private clinics in the state will also be turned into Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV).

“We hope the vaccination rate in the state will increase with the opening of a mega PPV and through joint efforts with the private sector,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the state hoped to vaccinate at least 1.3 million of the population by the end of the year in order to achieve herd immunity.

With the start of phase one of the total lockdown from tomorrow, the Penang lawmaker said he hoped Penangites will comply with the SOPs of the lockdown.

“The Penang police chief has shared data that a total 43 roadblocks, manned by 665 officers, will be put up in Penang throughout the lockdown period,” he said.

A total 105 teams with 710 personnel will be on standby to conduct enforcement actions to ensure compliance to SOPs.

“Enforcement action will be concentrated at the state and district borders,” he said.

He reminded the public to immediately go for a Covid-19 swab test at the nearest clinic if they showed any symptoms or had any close contact with positive cases.