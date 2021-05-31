Covid-19: In Kelantan, elected representatives help people get vaccinated

In his decree yesterday, Sultan Muhammad V expressed his unhappiness over the percentage of registration for the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as being among the lowest in the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, May 31 — Several elected representatives in Kelantan have taken various initiatives to help residents in their areas to obtain the Covid-19 vaccination.

Demit State Assemblyman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi said volunteers at her service centre had been tasked with calling residents by telephone to help them register for vaccination.

“We also develop cooperation with all sub-district heads (penghulu) and the Demit State Constituency Service Centre workers who have received the vaccine.

“When the residents see that their leaders have been vaccinated, they will follow suit,” she told Bernama today.

Mumtaz, who is also State Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, said the initiatives were in line with the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V’s decree for all elected representatives in the state to help the people get vaccinated.

In his decree yesterday, Sultan Muhammad V also expressed his unhappiness over the percentage of registration for the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as being among the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, Guchil State Assemblyman Hilmi Abdullah said he was providing transportation for residents to go to vaccination centres (PPVs).

“For residents including senior citizens without transport, the state assembly constituency van will ferry them to the centres,’’ he said.

He said the Guchil Service Centre too would assist health personnel implement the vaccination programme in interior areas such as Kampung Mambong and Kampung Bahagia in Kuala Krai.

“These areas are quite far and can only be reached by boat. The Guchil Service Centre will bring the health personnel to enable the residents there to get their vaccinations on June 6,’’ he added.

Galas State Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said he would hold a meeting with all “penghulu”, sub-district and surau imam and temple caretakers to distribute vaccination registration forms with the help of district land offices.

“We have also asked the Gua Musang Information Department to provide mobile units to villages to impart knowledge on the vaccine registration,’’ he said.

He said the Galas State Constituency Service Centre also provided free transportation to all residents to go to PPVs.

Meanwhile, Kota Baru Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said he was also arranging free transport for residents who had received appointments to go for vaccination.

“In addition, those who have been vaccinated are given financial aid to ease their burden,” said Takiyuddin, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), in a statement here today. — Bernama