Agriculture Ministry says measures in place to ensure food supply chain uninterrupted during lockdown

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaking at the Srikanda Muda Programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) will implement various measures to ensure that all networks and chains in the agriculture and food industry sector are not disrupted during the implementation of the total lockdown.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, in a statement today said MAFI is committed to ensuring that the food supply chain in the country remains at a stable, adequate and controlled level, as well as ensuring its accessibility.

He said based on the livestock commodity data, it is expected that the supply of meat, poultry, eggs and milk in the country is sufficient to meet the needs of the people.

According to him, MAFI estimated that a total of 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of rice, including in the event of panic buying, is needed throughout the 14-day lockdown period.

“The supply can be met based on the current rice stock available at manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, stands at 764,000 tonnes,” he said.

Kiandee said to ensure continuous supply and uninterrupted production of rice, MAFI would ensure that the padi planting process and mill operations would be carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures SOPs set by the National Security Council (MKN).

This includes permission for the distribution of agricultural input such as fertilisers, rice seeds and the use of harvesting machines during the period, he said.

Kiandee also said that padi planting and harvesting activities are currently being carried out in several states such as Penang, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“The distribution of rice at the wholesaler and retailer level is also allowed in accordance with the SOPs set by MKN to ensure that supplies are not affected,” he said.

Ronald said that the current stock of the country’s fish supply is at 185,000 tonnes per month, compared to the current requirement of 155,000 tonnes per month. — Bernama



