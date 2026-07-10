PETALING JAYA, July 10 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has stressed that the Johor state election will decide the future course of the state’s leadership, urging voters to rally behind Malay-Muslim stewardship while promising justice and prosperity for all communities.

He said Malay-Muslim stewardship must be strengthened to preserve Islam’s position while ensuring fairness and wellbeing for citizens of every race and religion.

Abdul Hadi explained that cooperation between PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) in Johor was forged to prevent fragmentation of Muslim political power.

Past differences, he added, were set aside to achieve the greater goal of defending stability and keeping leadership on the right track.

He called on Johoreans to exercise their voting rights responsibly, saying each ballot cast not only decides their elected representative but also contributes to efforts to protect religion, community and homeland.

“May Allah grant guidance to all voters to make the best choice and grant success to candidates who fight for faith, the people and Johor’s future,” he shared in a Facebook post today.