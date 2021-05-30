Perak Mufti Harussani Zakaria dies at 82

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harusanni Zakaria died today as confirmed by JAIPk in a Facebook post. — Picture via Facebook/Jabatan Agama Perak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harusanni Zakaria died today. He was 82.

His death was confirmed by the Perak Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPk) in a Facebook post this afternoon.

On May 24, his son Datuk Ahmad Wafi confirmed to the New Straits Times that his father had tested positive for Covid-19 the previous week and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh.

Harussani was appointed Perak mufti in 1985.

He also held several positions at both the state and federal level. These included chairman of the Censorship of Islamic Publications committee, Al Quran Text Board deputy chairman and member of the National Fatwa Council.

MORE TO COME