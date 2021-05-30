Pahang MB: 10,000 residents said not checking MySejahtera, influenced by fake news among reasons for missed Covid-19 vaccine appointments

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, May 30 — Not checking the MySejahtera application and being influenced by fake news related to the vaccine have been identified as among the reasons why 10,000 Pahang residents did not show up for their Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this following a briefing from the relevant parties on the issue of no-shows at vaccination centres (PPVs) in the state.

He said the Raub district had the most number of absentees with 45 per cent, followed by Pekan (43 per cent), Maran (40 per cent), Bera (28 per cent) and Bentong and Jerantut each with 22 per cent.

“Apart from not being aware of the location, time and date of the vaccine appointment given by the MySejahtera app, some also gave the reason that they forgot about it.

“There are senior citizens who also changed their minds after being influenced by fake news about the vaccine spread by family members or friends or which had gone viral on social media,” he said in a statement posted on his official social media page today.

Wan Rosdy also hoped that the younger generation could help by checking the MySejahtera application and reminding their elders about the vaccination appointments. — Bernama