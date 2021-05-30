Muhyiddin extends condolences over death of Perak mufti

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family have expressed their sadness over the passing of highly respected religious figure, Tan Sri Dr Harussani Zakaria, who was also the Mufti of Perak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his family have expressed their sadness over the passing of highly respected religious figure, Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria, who was also the Mufti of Perak.

Muhyiddin in a post on Facebook described Harussani’s death as a huge loss to the Islamic dakwah movement in the country.

“Apart from being the Mufti of Perak, Allahyarham (Harussani) was known as a preacher and religious person who was easily approached and respected by all levels of society.

Allahyarham’s great services and contribution in fighting for and expanding the Islamic faith have been invaluable,” said the Prime Minister in the statement.

He also expressed his condolences to Harussani’s family members, and hoped that they would persevere during this trying time.

“Let us all pray that the soul of Allahyarham, who devoted his entire life to upholding Islam, is placed among the righteous and pious,” he said.

The Perak State Mufti Department in a Facebook post informed that Harussani passed away at about 3 pm today at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Perak.

It was previously reported that Harussani, 82, and his wife, Puan Seri Ainon Abdul Ghani were warded at HRPB before the Aidilfitri celebration, due to Covid-19.

Ainon recovered from the infection and was discharged from the hospital on May 21. — Bernama