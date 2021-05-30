Kelantan to hold vaccination campaign in Covid-19 hot spots, says state exco

A senior citizen receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, May 30 — The District Vaccination Outreach Programme (POVD) will be held at hot spot zones in mid-June as part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Kelantan.

State Local Government, Health and Housing Committee chairman Dr Izani Hussin said the mass campaign is aimed at getting more people in the state to register for the vaccine.

He said through the targeted programme, the authorities would visit selected villages to manually register the residents.

“Once a location has been identified as having a high number of cases, the authorities will go there and give the residents their first vaccine shot.

“The first location that has been proposed is Kampung Badang, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan, Kota Bharu,” he said when visiting a vaccination centre at Dewan Majlis Daerah Ketereh-Perbandaran Islam (MDK-PI), Kota Bharu, here today.

Also present were Kota Bharu district officer Rosnazli Mohd Amin and MDK-PI secretary Ahmad Fadzli Abdullah.

Dr Izani hoped that the programme would help the country achieve the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of its population. — Bernama