Covid-19: Johor MB’s Office denies claims of not inviting Maszlee, Syed Saddiq to virtual session to discuss people’s welfare

Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 30 — The Johor state government has denied allegations made by Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament (MP) Maszlee Malik and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who claimed they were not invited to participate in a virtual session held to discuss people’s welfare in facing the Covid-19 pandemic last Thursday involving all Johor assemblymen.

The Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement today said an invitation letter was issued to all MPs and state assemblymen (ADUN) from both sides on Tuesday and no names were dropped from the invitation list.

The invitation letter also included a quick response code or QR Code for attendance confirmation, it said, adding all MPs and ADUN were also reminded to be online an hour prior to the session.

“We would like to emphasise that the session was held to discuss the welfare of the people of Johor in facing Covid-19 and the state government takes the matter seriously,” it said, adding it would not be discriminatory towards any parties.

The state government also thanked the MPs and ADUN who attended the discussion and those who had informed the office of their absence in advance.

“It is hoped that this political cooperation of the Johor way can be further strengthened in the future for the prosperity of the people and the state of Johor,” read the statement.

Chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, the session was held following the recent order by the Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar who wanted a meeting to be held between the state MPs and assemblymen to mobilise efforts to assist the Johor people in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a portal reported that Maszlee claimed that he was not allowed to participate in the virtual discussion session because Hasni had already started his speech, while Syed Saddiq alleged that he had not received an invitation or any information about the session. — Bernama