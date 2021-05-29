FMCO: Singapore, Malaysia to ensure continued flow of goods, supplies

Singapore's trade minister said the country would continue to work closely with Malaysia in facilitating trade. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 29 —Singapore and Malaysia will continue to work closely to ensure continuous flow of goods and supplies between the two countries during the 14-day Full Movement Control Order (FMCO) Phase 1 from June 1-14, 2021.

The republic’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said the two neighbouring countries have been working closely since the start of the pandemic last year.

“We will continue to do so following Malaysia’s recent announcement of further tightened measures to control the pandemic within their country,” he said in the ministry’s official Facebook page today.

Malaysia will be implementing the FMCO Phase 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases stood at a record-high of 9,020 today, breaching the 9,000 mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year. — Bernama