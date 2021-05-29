Covid-19: 98 deaths reported over the last 24 hours

Covid 19 victims body arrive for funeral service handled by health workers equipped with personal protective suit at Kampung Sungai Pusu muslim cemetery May 22,2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — A record of 98 people have died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, representing a 55 per cent jump from the previous maximum, according to the Health Ministry.

An infographic the ministry posted on Twitter also showed the cumulative death count now stands at 2,650, which includes today’s figures.

The consistent increase in daily fatalities has brought the May count to 1,141 deaths already with two more days to go in the month, according to Malay Mail’s calculations.

With today’s numbers, more people have died of Covid-19 in this month alone than the total from January 1 until April 30.

