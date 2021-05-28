Sacked Prasarana chairman Tajuddin says ‘business as usual’ following news of MACC arrest

Several news portals reported that the Pasir Salak MP and Umno election director was detained after he arrived at the MACC headquarters to have his statement recorded yesterday. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Sacked Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said it is business as usual for him despite reports that he was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday on charges of power abuse.

According to Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Tajuddin is continuing his duties as usual and is currently at the Umno Election Director’s Office at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) to resolve issues concerning the people.

“I want to call on all members to continue working as usual so that we are prepared to face the general election (GE) later.

“Umno is a party that people say is serious about the people’s problems. When people like us for caring about them, then it will be easy to face the GE.

“What the government does, the government does. We continue as usual,” he was quoted saying.

However, he refused to comment on the power abuse allegation and whether he was arrested by MACC, according to Utusan Malaysia.

“What investigation? No need to talk. I’m okay, now I’m in the election director’s room. Taking care of the people’s affairs,” he said.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tajuddin was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday on two charges of abuse of power.

Several news portals reported that the Pasir Salak MP and Umno election director was detained after he arrived at the MACC headquarters to have his statement recorded yesterday.

A source told Malay Mail that the investigation is linked to the raid at the Prasarana office in January this year.

Online news portal The Vibes said Tajuddin was supposed to have been charged yesterday. However, the MACC is still awaiting instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) terminated Tajuddin as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s non-executive chairman with immediate effect

The decision comes on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference to address the two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers, including six in critical condition.

An online petition calling for his sacking has garnered over 100,000 signatures and declared a victory after the sacking.