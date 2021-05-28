MCO 3.0: Jawi sets new rules for Friday, obligatory prayers

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said only 20 worshippers were allowed to perform the Friday prayers at mosques and surau with a capacity of 1,000 people and below. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― Starting today, only 50 worshippers are allowed to perform the Friday prayers at mosques and surau with a capacity of 1,000 people and above in the Federal Territories.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said only 20 worshippers were allowed to perform the Friday prayers at mosques and surau with a capacity of 1,000 people and below.

For obligatory prayers at mosques, Friday surau and surau, the number in the congregation should not exceed 12 people consisting of committee members and mosque officials.

“However, for Friday prayers and obligatory prayers at Friday surau at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA), only 12 people are allowed to be in the congregation including the imam, muezzin and committee members,” he said in a statement, today.

For areas placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Mohd Ajib said the Friday prayers would be replaced with Zohor prayers, and only three congregants were allowed to perform obligatory prayers at mosques and surau.

Funeral arrangements for non-Covid-19 patients in EMCO areas must be conducted at home or private premises, limited to five personnel.

“Funeral prayers should not exceed 12 congregants and the attendance during burial should not be more than 15 people including close relatives,” he said, adding that all mosques, surau and Friday surau must observe the physical distancing of 1.5 metres. ― Bernama