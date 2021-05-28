Covid-19: Malaysian Employers Federation asks govt to allow private sector to assist vaccination campaigns

President Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the federation and the private sector were ready to assist the government to encourage rapid mass vaccination as such process had reduced the number of infections in certain countries. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has asked the government to allow private sector employers to help reaching a wider public for the mass vaccination campaigns in the quest to curb Covid-19.

President Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the federation and the private sector were ready to assist the government to encourage rapid mass vaccination as such process had reduced the number of infections in certain countries.

“The government has ordered and paid for the vaccines for all Malaysians. However, getting enough vaccines is one thing but the execution is another matter and a real challenge,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain asserted that all stakeholders must reach out to the public, be ready to be mobilised and given the necessary support if needed.

“There is also a need to mobilise private hospitals, public health clinics, district hospitals, the armed forces medical units, and all medical vehicles,” he said.

He proposes the setting up of a more comprehensive execution team involving Felda, Felcra, Risda, and the Urban Development Authority to reach settlers in estates and rural areas to make the vaccination programme a success. — Bernama