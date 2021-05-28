Johor reps want more virtual discussions on Covid-19 to be held in the future

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad chaired the virtual discussion on Covid-19 which was held for the first time yesterday. — Bernama file pic

JOHOR BARU, May 28 ― Most of the Johor assemblymen who attended the virtual discussion on Covid-19 held for the first time here yesterday, commented positively on the discussion session, and hoped it would be held more frequently.

State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said the meeting, chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, among others, touched on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination process, compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and various other related issues.

“As said by the mentri besar, such meetings will be held again in the future, so I hope it will be more frequent and focused on issues relating to the people of Johor and finding solutions,” he told Bernama when contacted.

It is understood that the virtual discussion lasted for more than three hours.

Meanwhile, Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin said he hoped the meeting period would be extended as Johor has 56 state assembly seats.

Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman Aminolhuda Hassan in a statement said the state government’s plan to get its own supply of vaccines would enable more people in the state to be vaccinated earlier as well as to avoid more deaths due to Covid-19.

“Besides that, the state government, among others, should consider allowing employers to cover the cost of vaccination for their employees,” said Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman and Johor Amanah chairman. ― Bernama