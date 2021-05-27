Sarawak to be placed under MCO from Saturday to June 11, says deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the NSC will publish the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines tomorrow on its website. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, May 27 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), with approval the National Security Council (NSC) Sarawak, has decided to declare a statewide Movement Control Order (MCO) beginning May 29 until June 11.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the NSC will publish the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines tomorrow on its website.

“This MCO over a period of several weeks is important to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” he said during a press conference today.— Borneo Post Online

