After Tajuddin, Nazri tells Putrajaya to also go after other problematic GLC political appointees

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The federal government should remove problematic political appointees just as it terminated Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chairman, said Umno’s Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

The Padang Rengas MP said the Perikatan Nasional administration should not stop at Tajuddin if it were sincere in wanting to protect the integrity of government-linked corporations (GLCs).

“Yes, of course! He is not the only one. There are many others and I think there is no need for me to mention names.

“The same action must be taken on them, too. Don’t be selective. I mean, really. We are talking about wanting to be a clean government and we must do our level best to comply with what the rakyat want,” the former Umno Supreme Council member told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry terminated Tajuddin as Prasarana’s non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

The letter was dated May 26 and signed by minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The letter came on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from Prasarana, after his disastrous handling of a press conference on May 25, to address the previous day’s two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers.

On Tuesday, national news agency Bernama reported that three passengers involved in the collision had suffered from brain hemorrhages and had undergone surgery. They are currently warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s (HKL) Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A total of 27 passengers were seriously hurt.

The two LRT trains, one manned, the other autonomous, collided Monday at about 8.45pm in a tunnel between the KLCC and Kampung Baru LRT stations. The impact jolted 213 passengers in the autonomous train out of their seats, crashing into each other before falling.

Pictures and videos of the aftermath with injured people grimacing in pain and covered in blood quickly made their way on social media and were widely shared.