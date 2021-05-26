‘Want to terminate, terminate lah’, Tajuddin says as Finance Ministry ends his term as Prasarana chairman

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today said he has not received an official termination letter as the non-executive chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today said he has not received an official termination letter as the non-executive chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) which was signed today by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

However, he did not seem to mind the termination when contacted for comment.

“Not yet. Want to terminate, terminate then. What is the issue? What is the matter? Want to terminate, terminate lah. Thank you lah. I can do other work” he said over the phone.

He also had this to say when this reporter identified her organisation.

“Malay Mail? Isn’t Malay Mail dead already?”

Malay Mail sighted an immediate termination letter dated May 26 signed by Tengku Zafrul and confirmed it was official.

The letter comes on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference yesterday to address the Monday two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers, including six in critical condition.

