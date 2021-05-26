So which McDonald’s outlets did Malaysian K-pop fans flock to for its BTS Meals today?

A customer orders a BTS Meal at the McDonald’s outlet in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam May 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The most awaited McDonald’s meal set known as the “BTS Meal”, a collaboration between K-pop band BTS and the fast food chain, launched today with much fanfare and lured many Malaysians to its physical stores nationwide despite the ongoing movement control order.

Pictures of people queuing up at several McDonald’s branches as well as long lines of cars at their drive-through lanes to grab the meal were widely shared on social media.

Facebook page Info Sibu shared pictures of long lines of people that snaked out into the streets for the BTS Meal, which comes with the all male band’s signature order, namely 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, a medium serving of fries, a medium Coca-Cola, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

Cars at the drive-thru at McDonald’s outlet in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam May 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

According to the Facebook page, it was a McDonald’s outlet in Sibu, a major town in Sarawak.

“McDonald’s Sibu this morning was crowded with the public due to the latest product from McDonald’s, The BTS Meal.

“Based on our check, the public has lined up almost until the entire Mcd’s building. Do not forget to follow the SOP set by the government,” Info Sibu posted.

The post garnered almost 13,000 shares with 6,000 comments and likes at the time of writing.

Happy customers with their BTS Meals at the McDonald’s outlet in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam May 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

However, some Facebookers were critical of the pictures posted and expressed fears that the long lines may result in a new Covid-19 cluster forming.

One person who went by the name Ebson Ezellery commented: “Cluster Mcd in the making. Congrats Mcd and good job people who have never eaten Mcd. Road to 10k. Keep distance please, the SOP is already strict.”

Another Facebook user named Rowyenna Justina Andrew said Malaysians should not blame the government if there happened to be a surge in Covid-19 cases later.

“Willing to queue up. The case is increasing again in Sibu. Take care of the SOP. Then don’t blame the government,” she wrote in the comments section of Info Sibu.

Customers wait in line for their BTS Meals at the McDonald’s outlet in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam May 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Facebooker Ameer Runner also shared a picture of people purportedly lining up to purchase the McDonald’s BTS meal.

However, he did not disclose the place where the picture was taken. The same picture was widely circulated on the social media by other users.

Malay Mail’s own checks at two Selangor McDonald’s outlets in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam and Puchong Permai showed smaller gatherings of people who went out to purchase the BTS Meals at the stores.

At both outlets, customers were seen trickling in from 11am.

McDonald’s staff prepare BTS Meals at the fast food outlet in Seksyen 3, Shah Alam May 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

However, the lines were relatively short with customers all abiding by the government’s health standard operating procedures and maintaining at least a one-metre physical distance.

Lines of cars at the drive-through for both stores also appeared to be well-managed.

The BTS Meals are also available for order online for delivery. However, McDonald’s Malaysia’s app and website appeared to face heavy traffic earlier today.