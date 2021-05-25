Khairy: Pregnant, lactating mums can soon sign up for Covid-19 jab on MySejahtera

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said that once the feature is enabled, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers can identify themselves as such through the My Sejahtera app when they register for appointments and for the recommended vaccines to be given to them. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — A new feature would be launched under the MySejahtera application that will enable pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to register for Covid-19 vaccination, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Khairy who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) said that while pregnant and breastfeeding mothers have so far been advised to consult their doctors before going for vaccination, a guideline has also been issued that suggest the jabs be given within 14 and 33 weeks of pregnancy.

“To identify pregnant mothers and breastfeeding mothers, a new feature on MySejahtera would be introduced at the end of this week,” he said in a joint press conference with the Health Ministry.

He said that once the feature is enabled, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers can identify themselves as such through the My Sejahtera app when they register for appointments and for the recommended vaccines to be given to them.

“For example for pregnant mothers between 14 and 33 weeks of pregnancy, Pfizer is the recommended vaccine,” he added.

Khairy said the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) will also decide this Thursday if pregnant mothers can be administered with the AstraZeneca brand of vaccine.

“We will be making a decision on whether or not AstraZeneca can be given to pregnant mothers, at the JKJAV meeting on Thursday, where policy and clinical decisions are made, but instructions have been given that if you are lactating or breastfeeding, you can receive both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines and if you are pregnant, for now we will allocate you an appointment to get the Prizer vaccine,” he said.

Khairy gave an assurance that the government will make available the recommended vaccines for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

He said the new feature on MySejahtera for pregnant and lactating mothers will be used to issue vaccines based on clinical guidelines by the Ministry of Health.