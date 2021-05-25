Covid-19: EMCO at three more localities in Sarawak, says SDMC

Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) are seen installing barbed wire around at Kampung Limau People’s Housing Project (PPR) area in Kuala Lumpur following the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 23 to June 5. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 25 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in three more localities in Tanjung Manis, Mukah division, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee announced in a statement today that the EMCO at Isa anak Blone house, Ben anak Kuleng house and SK Telok Gelam will begin from May 27 till June 9.

Sarawak recorded 513 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total in the state to 43,326 cases. Six new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total of deaths in the state to 261 people.

In the same statement, the Sarawak state health department declared a new cluster, the Jalan Dato Permaisuri cluster in Miri which was detected at a residence that held a social gathering on May 1.

The committee said that 31 people tested positive for Covid-19, including the index case from the 176 individuals screened as part of the cluster. A total of 123 people tested negative while 22 are still waiting for the test results. — Bernama