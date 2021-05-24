Muhyiddin wants state religious authorities to help enhance public awareness on vaccination

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chaired the 68th National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, May 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants all state religious authorities to play a bigger role in enhancing public awareness on the importance of Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Prime Minister said efforts to promote vaccinations should not be limited to the federal and state governments alone as there were still many people who did not get accurate information on the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I hope the people will get a clear explanation on the government’s decision in the vaccine issue as it was based on the decision of the 10th Special Muzakarah of the Fatwa Committee of the National Committee for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) on Dec 3, 2020, that the use of the Covid-19 vaccine among Muslims in Malaysia is permissible (harus) and obligatory (wajib) for groups which have been identified by the government,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said he had emphasised the matter at the 68th meeting of MKI this morning, which among others, aimed to support the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The meeting, which was held through video conferencing, was attended by state leaders and members appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin said the decision of the Special Muzakarah of the Fatwa Committee of the MKI had also been informed to and received the approval of the Conference of Rulers on Jan 4.

The Prime Minister said he also hoped that the state religious authorities would use all available platforms to promote the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and the standard operating procedures (SOP) in force.

He said this was important to prevent an uncontrollable increase in the number of daily new cases of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama