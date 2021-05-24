Minister says random checks of MySejahtera app at malls to ensure shoppers observe two-hour limit

A security personnel checks a patron’s temperature at The Curve shopping mall entrance in Petaling Jaya May 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the authorities will conduct random checks at popular retail outlets to ensure shoppers abide by the two-hour shopping limit.

However, Nanta said that the responsibility is on the public to practice self-control and reduce their shopping time as the ministry has a limited number of enforcement officers, The Star reported.

“The ministry only has about 2,200 enforcement officers nationwide, so we will conduct random checks at places that are popular with shoppers," he said.

He hopes that the shoppers practice self-control and will not spend long time when shopping.

“Abide by the two-hour limit. This cooperation is important for us in our battle against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during a virtual press conference when announcing the price control scheme for this year’s Hari Kaamatan and Hari Gawai festive period.

Nanta also warned that the enforcement officers and premise owners will be able to see how much time a shopper has spent at a place through MySejahtera check-in records.

“Every time you check-in using MySejahtera, the exact time is recorded up to the second. Premises owners can use this and they can advise their customers to adhere to the two-hour limit that has been set,” he explained.

On the question whether parents should be banned from bringing their children to shopping malls, Nanta said it will only be an advisory as some parents may have genuine reasons.

“We do not encourage parents to bring children shopping. However, there are instances of single parents who have no one to leave their children with.

“If you have someone to look after your children while you go out to shop, it is better to leave them behind,” he said.

Yesterday, the ministry announced that customers are only allowed to shop a maximum of two hours in retail outlets, including shopping malls.

The ministry said the step had to be taken by the government to get a handle on the pandemic, which has become worrisome as the spread of the infection among the public remains high.