Four including three siblings detained with syabu worth RM204,400 in Penang

KEPALA BATAS, May 23 — Police arrested four individuals, including three siblings, and seized 5,244 grammes of syabu worth RM204,400 in a raid on a house in Kepala Batas here two days ago.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police raided the house at 5.30pm and detained all of them, aged between 42 and 51, and seized the drugs hidden in a school bag.

“Those arrested consisted of a couple, and the wife’s sister and brother, believed to be linked to a drug syndicate and had been active in the activity for the past few months.

“The syndicate is believed to have been using the house as a place to store and repack drugs before selling them to buyers around the state,” he said when contacted today.

Police also confiscated two cars — a Perodua Myvi and Kenari — as well as RM1,050 in cash, he added.

Meanwhile, in another development, Noorzainy said a businessman lost RM40,000 after falling victim to a Macau scam via a fraudster disguised as a government official through a phone call.

He said the 55-year-old man initially received a call from an individual claiming to be an Inland Revenue Board officer and that the man owned company tax arrears before the call was transferred to a ‘police officer’ with the rank of ASP from the Pahang contingent police headquarters.

“The victim was informed that he had also been involved in several criminal cases such as drugs, ‘Ah Long’ (loan sharks) and scams,” he said.

He added that the victim transferred RM40,000 into two bank accounts given by the suspect and only realised that he had been cheated after informing his son about it.

“The victim then lodged a police report yesterday and further investigations are still underway,” he said. — Bernama