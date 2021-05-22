Sarawak NGOs lodge police report against Facebook user who posted threats against Muslims

Khalid (left) and the members of the NGOs showing the police report. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, May 22 ― Four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here lodged a police report against an individual who posted threats against Muslims on Facebook (FB).

The four NGOs were Majlis Putera Merah Bersatu, Legasi Kebajikan Cemerlang, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumpun Islam Sejagat (Keris) and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Generasi Pewaris Bersekutu.

A representative of the four NGOs, Khallid Abdul Manap said the police report was lodged at Lutong police station here at about 7.35pm on Thursday.

“On May 19, one of the members of our organisation read a post on ‘Politik Sarawak Menuju PRN Ke-12’ page in Facebook written by a user named Andrew Anis which is threatening to Islam.

“It is clear that in the post, the individual involved tried to incite religious riots through death threats against Muslims that can damage religious and racial harmony in Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Khallid urged the authorities to take stern action against the individual under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act and the Sedition Act as well as the Penal Code.

“We will not hesitate to lodge a police report if there are any parties or individuals who try to arouse racial and religious sentiments regardless of race and religion.

“We in Sarawak should not follow and emulate other countries, as we have been able to maintain racial and religious harmony for centuries,” he said.

He added that a handful of irresponsible people should not be allowed to jeopardise the racial and religious harmony in the state. ― Borneo Post