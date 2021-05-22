Kelantan police deny Pergau dam burst

File photo of people relaxing by the Pergau river. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Jeli Information Services

JELI, May 22 — Police have denied claims that the Pergau Hydroelectric Dam here had burst following heavy rain yesterday.

Jeli district police chief DSP Ahmad Arifin said the management of the dam had confirmed that such an incident never happened.

“No such incident so far...we have confirmed this with the management of the dam. The warning siren would have been activated if there is an incident of dam failure, overflowing of water and others.

“The water at the Pergau Hydroelectric Dam is at the normal level despite rain in the area yesterday. We were informed that only the water level of Sungai Pergau near the dam rose slightly but it was still at the normal level,” he said when contacted here, today.

Earlier, a message went viral on the WhatApp application since this morning claiming that the dam had burst and the warning siren had been activated in the area. — Bernama