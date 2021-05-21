Perak police to step up night patrols, roadblocks in all EMCO areas from tomorrow

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said there will be additional roadblocks in the affected areas. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, May 21 — From tomorrow until June 4, Perak police will increase their patrols in the four mukim placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) with the aim of curbing unnecessary traffic movement after 10pm nightly.

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said there will be additional roadblocks in the affected areas.

“We will also set up OP Payung at the strategic spots which have been popular among the locals.

“These tasks will be helped by other relevant agencies such as the armed forces, local council, civil defence force and Rela,” he said in a statement today, just hours ahead of the EMCO to cut the spread of Covid-19.

Mior said police will take action against the individuals who violate the EMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) and law.

“We hope the public will remain patient and cooperate with the authorities in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the EMCO for four Perak mukim after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The mukim are Pengkalan Hulu, Muallim, Taiping and Hulu Kinta, which involves Ipoh, Chemor, Lahat and Tanjung Rambutan.

The EMCO this time is different from the complete lockdown first introduced last year that barred residents from leaving their homes and had essential goods delivered instead.

This time, one representative from each household will be allowed out to buy food, other essential goods and medical supplies from stores.