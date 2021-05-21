Mohd Kamarudin appointed acting CCID director

In a statement today, the Royal Malaysia Police said Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob will retire on that date on reaching 60 years old after 34 years of service with the force. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din will be acting as CCID director effective Monday following the retirement of Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob.

In a statement today, the Royal Malaysia Police said Zainuddin will retire on that date on reaching 60 years old after 34 years of service with the force.

Zainuddin, who was appointed CCID director on August 7, 2020, joined the force as a cadet ASP on April 5, 1987.

The Kuala Langat, Selangor-born Zainuddin had held various posts, including Kuala Lumpur deputy CID chief, Perak deputy police chief, Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief and Kedah police chief.

He had also initiated the establishment of the CCID Scam Response Centre, a call centre for the public to interact directly with the CCID to obtain or channel information on commercial crime cases.

Under his leadership, the CCID had established collaborations with banking institutions, the private sector and other government agencies, giving a very positive impact to efforts to combat commercial crimes.

He was also instrumental in smashing fraud syndicates, including illegal investment activities, Macau scams and African scams. — Bernama