Johor Sultan decrees state’s elected reps to meet following jump in Covid-19 cases

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar reminded all quarters that the state government as well as all its MPs and state assemblymen have a responsibility to address the current situation. — Picture via Royal Johor Facebook

JOHOR BARU, May 20 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today decreed all of the state’s parliamentarians and assemblymen must attend a meeting in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

He said the meeting will be chaired by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to discuss the current situation in the state.

“During this discussion, all members of Parliament and state assemblymen can give their views on curbing the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic as well as solving the problems faced by Johoreans,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a post on his official Facebook page today.

The 63-year-old state monarch’s statement came after Johor reported a huge jump in Covid-19 positive cases yesterday, to 699 in the last 24-hour period. The figures for new infections have been rising steadily in the state since last Sunday, when 224 positive cases were reported.

Sultan Ibrahim reminded all quarters that the state government as well as all its MPs and state assemblymen have a responsibility to address the current situation.

He said they must play a role in ensuring that the spread of Covid-19 is immediately curbed, and to also assist those affected.

Sultan Ibrahim said he is aware that the current nationwide Emergency has prevented both Parliament and state assembly sittings from being held at this time.

“However, I think the services of Johor’s parliamentarians and state assemblymen need to be mobilised in order to continue to assist the people who are affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that new Covid-19 infections nationwide had skyrocketed to a record high of 6,075 new cases over the last 24-hour period.

At the same time, a total of 46 deaths pushed Malaysia’s fatalities past the 2,000 mark.