Ipoh, Taiping, four Perak districts under EMCO from Saturday

Police manning the border of Perak and Pahang between Simpang Pulai and Cameron Highlands, March 31, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced that Ipoh is among several other major towns in Perak which will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Saturday to June 4.

The other towns that will be placed under EMCO are Gerik, Tanjung Malim and Taiping.

Ismail in a statement this evening said four districts, namely Kinta, Muallim, Hulu Perak and Larut, Matang and Selama, will be placed under EMCO after all districts recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 daily cases.

“The Ministry of Health confirmed an increase of 119.3 per cent in cases throughout Perak for a period of 14 days from May 5 to May 18, which is 2,035 cases compared to the 928 cases recorded from April 12 to May 4.

“The increase in cases involved all the four districts,” he said in a statement.

