Covid-19: Two Malaysians linked to two separate clusters in Singapore yesterday

SINGAPORE, May 20 ― Two Malaysian women are among the new Covid-19 cases linked to two open clusters here on Wednesday, according to the republic's Ministry of Health (MoH).

They are linked to the Sms Infocomm cluster and the Marina Bay Sands Casino dealer cluster, respectively, said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

Both test results came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 18 and their serology test result is pending, it said.

With the latest case, the Sms Infocomm cluster is now made up of three cases with the first involving a 54 year-old Malaysian woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 15.

As for the Marina Bay Sands Casino dealer cluster, it has a total of four confirmed cases with the first involving a 36 year-old Malaysian man who was confirmed for the infection on May 16.

As at noon yesterday, the republic which has tightened safe management measures in the community from May 16 has a total of 61,689 Covid-19 caseload.

Currently, five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, here. The island republic has 25 open clusters so far with the largest involving the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster with 95 cases.― Bernama