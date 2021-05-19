Jakoa D-G post should be held by qualified Orang Asli candidate, says Cameron Highlands MP

Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor speaks at the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 19 ― The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) director-general post which is currently vacant, should be filled by a qualified candidate from the Orang Asli Malaysia community, said Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor.

Ramli, the first person from the Orang Asli community to be elected to the Dewan Rakyat claimed he had received information that there were efforts by the ministry to deny the community from holding the post.

“Principally, the Jakoa director-general position is to be held by a Peninsular Malaysia Orang Asli descent who is qualified for the job,” he said in a statement today.

For the record, the Jakoa director-general position fell vacant after Prof Dr. Juli Edo, who held the post, ended his contract last month.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad through a posting on his official Twitter account yesterday said, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has given his consent to have a virtual meeting with him, his deputy and the ministry's secretary-general to discuss on the appointment of the new Jakoa director-general.

In the post Abd Latiff added that since 2017, the position had been held by an Orang Asli, and the appointment was to make Jakoa a more effective department in safeguarding the welfare, preserving the heritage and developing Orang Asli communities. ― Bernama