Dr Noor Hisham: 22 new Covid-19 clusters detected across 11 states

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — There are 22 new Covid-19 clusters detected nationwide over the last 24 hours involving almost every state, except Penang, Kedah and Pahang, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

Four new clusters were reported in Selangor, followed by Sabah and Johor with three each, Sarawak, Kelantan, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur with two new clusters, and one each in Labuan, Perlis, Terengganu and Perak.

Out of these new clusters, a statement by Dr Noor Hisham showed that eight were detected among staff in workplaces such as a mall in Labuan, service companies in Kangar, Melaka Tengah and Petaling Jaya, a supermarket in Besut, a construction site in Johor Baru, and factories in Klang and Kuching.

These workplace clusters alone contributed a total of 337 positive cases in today’s tally and were named as Industri Bukit Raja and Jalan 223 PJ in Selangor, the Jalan Endap Sawit cluster in Sarawak, Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Johor, Jalan Tuan Hitam in Terengganu, Paya Rumput Utama in Melaka, Victoria Merdeka in Labuan and Jalan Kampung Bakau in Perlis.

Another six clusters, labelled as religious clusters, involved infected localities in Sabak Bernam and Sepang in Selangor, Johor Baru, Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur, Pasir Mas in Kelantan as well as Batang Padang and Kuala Bangsar in Perak.

These religious clusters were named Jalan Kenanga Pertama (29 cases) and Jalan Pusara (13) in Selangor, Jalan Timah Empat (25) in Johor, Taman Sri Rampai (7) in KL, Kampung Keranji (14) in Kelantan and Kampung Batu Tiga (10) in Perak.

Adding on today’s figures are seven more community clusters, three of which were detected in Sabah alone, namely Pagar Sungai Imam (27 cases) in Tawau, Muhibbah Dua (14) in Lahad Datu, and Kolopis (13) in Penampang.

There was one community cluster detected in Sarawak, the Stunggang cluster in Lundu with nine cases; one in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, the Kampung Tanjong Jelujok cluster with 15 cases; another in Lembah Pantai, KL, the Kampung Limau cluster with 27 cases; and the Jalan Inang cluster in Melaka Tengah with 10 cases.

The final cluster reported today was the Jalan Senduduk Satu, Johor Baru, involving a public education institution with 16 positive cases so far.

These new clusters alone contributed a total of 566 positive cases to today’s tally after testing some 2,891 close contacts.

Today’s tally brings the total number of clusters detected nationwide to 1,942.

A total of 516 of those clusters are considered still active, with 1,426 officially ended.