Defying CMCO SOP: Neelofa, husband to be charged in Nilai tomorrow

SEREMBAN, May 19 — Celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband, Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail, will be charged at the Magistrates’ Court here tomorrow with defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Nilai Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the couple would be charged under Regulation 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) (Conditional Movement Control) No.4) (Amendment) (No.12) Regulations 2021).

He said Muhammad Haris would face two charges, namely for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR Code or to register manually to check in to a business premises in Nilai earlier this month and for not wearing a face mask at a public place as required under the CMCO SOP.

“Meanwhile, Neelofa will be charged with failing to comply with the CMCO SOP by not scanning the MySejahtera QR Code or register manually to check in to the same premises,” he said in a statement here tonight.

On May 2, Neelofa uploaded pictures and videos of her and her husband in a carpet shop in Nilai near here, which immediately went viral. Two days later, both of them were reported to have spent four hours at the Nilai Police headquarters to give their statements on the case.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the investigation papers on another SOP-defying case involving Neelofa and her family’s Raya gathering will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers soon.

“Raya visits are not allowed (throughout MCO) as set by the government.

“Anyone with information on SOP violation is requested to channel the information to Kuala Lumpur Police at 03-2115 9999 or any police station,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Yesterday, Neelofa and her family members were reported to have given their statements at the Brickfields police headquarters for allegedly having celebrated the first day of Aidilfitri together in a house in Pinggir Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail. Videos of the family gathering went viral on social media. — Bernama